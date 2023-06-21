How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Cincinnati Reds will send a hot-hitting Will Benson to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 65 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.533 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed nine hits in three innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Seabold has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.5 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|-
