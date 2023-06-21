Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Rockies and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+200), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 11 out of the 18 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Reds played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (-149) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.