Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 73 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 48 of 71 games this year (67.6%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.8%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.6% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (47.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.368
|OBP
|.347
|.542
|SLG
|.476
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|48/14
|K/BB
|44/20
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .161 against him.
