Ryan McMahon -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 73 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
  • He ranks 49th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 48 of 71 games this year (67.6%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.8%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 36.6% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 34 times this season (47.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 39
.292 AVG .259
.368 OBP .347
.542 SLG .476
18 XBH 17
6 HR 6
24 RBI 17
48/14 K/BB 44/20
2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .161 against him.
