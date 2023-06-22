MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, June 22
The Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see on a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups.
If you're searching for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Washington Nationals (28-45) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-30)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.302 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|9.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) play host to the Atlanta Braves (47-26)
The Braves will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (35-38) play host to the Oakland Athletics (19-57)
The Athletics will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.271 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+150
|8
The Minnesota Twins (37-38) take on the Boston Red Sox (39-36)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.215 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|9
The San Francisco Giants (42-32) host the San Diego Padres (35-39)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.264 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (42-33) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39)
The Pirates will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|7.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) host the Kansas City Royals (20-54)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-373
|+296
|7.5
The New York Yankees (41-33) face the Seattle Mariners (35-37)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.239 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|-100
|7.5
