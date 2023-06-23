Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .297 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 30 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 42 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 13 games this season (31.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.
- In 20 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.347
|AVG
|.256
|.413
|OBP
|.323
|.514
|SLG
|.384
|11
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
