The Los Angeles Angels and Taylor Ward will take on the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The favored Angels have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game has been set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -160 +135 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 38.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 14-31 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 76 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-29 14-17 15-31 18-33 11-15

