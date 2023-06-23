Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (41-35) will square off with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at Coors Field on Friday, June 23. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Angels (-160). The over/under for the matchup is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.08 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.48 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 42 times and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 9-6 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 38.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 14 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jorge Alfaro 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

