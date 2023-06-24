The Travelers Championship is entering the final round, and Alex Smalley is currently in seventh with a score of -14.

Looking to place a bet on Alex Smalley at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Smalley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -5 279 0 19 2 3 $2.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Smalley did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year has been 435 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 55th percentile among all competitors.

Smalley was better than 88% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.58.

Smalley recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Smalley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Smalley's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that most recent competition, Smalley had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Smalley ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Smalley's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

