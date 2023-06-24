Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .209.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with more than one hit five times (17.2%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year (27.6%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|18
|.344
|AVG
|.136
|.382
|OBP
|.164
|.438
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|9/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, June 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
