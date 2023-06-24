Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.9%).
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 18 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30 games this year (44.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.285
|AVG
|.196
|.354
|OBP
|.280
|.469
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
