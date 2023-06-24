Rockies vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) and Colorado Rockies (30-48) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable starters are Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Angels and Chase Anderson (0-1) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
- The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 15-35 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (344 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 30
|Tigers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Lorenzen
