Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (41-36) will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (30-48) at Coors Field on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +130. The total is 12 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-1, 4.12 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 15 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Jorge Alfaro 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Mike Moustakas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

