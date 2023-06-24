The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 73 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .491. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 29th in slugging.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.0%).

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (47.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .282 AVG .252 .362 OBP .339 .524 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 50/15 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings