Claire Liu 2023 Wimbledon Odds
After exiting in the round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in her last tournament (losing to Jil Teichmann), Claire Liu will open Wimbledon against Lesia Tsurenko (in the round of 128). Liu is +50000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Liu at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Liu's Next Match
In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Liu will play Tsurenko.
Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000
- Wimbledon odds to win: +50000
Want to bet on Liu? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Liu Stats
- Liu last played on June 26, 2023, a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 129-ranked Teichmann in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is yet to win a title, and her record is 17-21.
- In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Liu has gone 1-2.
- In her 38 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Liu has averaged 21.1 games.
- On grass, Liu has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.
- Over the past year, Liu has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 62.3% of her service games.
- Liu has been victorious in 69.6% of her service games on grass over the past year and 13.0% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.