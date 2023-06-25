Cori Gauff 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Cori Gauff, off a loss in the round of 16 of Bett1open (to Ekaterina Alexandrova) in her most recent tournament, will open Wimbledon versus Sofia Kenin in the round of 128. Gauff is +1600 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Gauff at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Gauff's Next Match
In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET), Gauff will play Kenin.
Gauff currently has odds of -500 to win her next matchup against Kenin. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
- US Open odds to win: +1000
Gauff Stats
- In her last match, Gauff lost 3-6, 3-6 against Madison Keys in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne.
- In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Gauff has gone 38-17 and has won one title.
- Gauff is 2-2 on grass over the past year.
- Gauff has played 20.0 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Gauff has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.0 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.
- Over the past year, Gauff has been victorious in 38.0% of her return games and 72.7% of her service games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Gauff has won 70.0% of her games on serve and 25.0% on return.
