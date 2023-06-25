Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Angels Player Props
|Rockies vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Angels
|Rockies vs Angels Odds
|Rockies vs Angels Prediction
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .292.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 68.7% of his 67 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (13.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.345
|AVG
|.244
|.382
|OBP
|.314
|.611
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|15
|20/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Anderson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .289 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.