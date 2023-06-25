Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .259.
- Tovar is batting .350 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 51 of 72 games this year (70.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.
- He has scored in 30 of 72 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.276
|AVG
|.242
|.308
|OBP
|.279
|.449
|SLG
|.386
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|16
|34/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Anderson (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.
