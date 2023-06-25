The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .259.

Tovar is batting .350 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 51 of 72 games this year (70.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.

He has scored in 30 of 72 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .276 AVG .242 .308 OBP .279 .449 SLG .386 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 15 RBI 16 34/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings