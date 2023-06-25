After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

Alfaro is batting .115 with two doubles and a home run.

Twice in seven games this year, Alfaro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 .000 AVG .130 .000 OBP .167 .000 SLG .348 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings