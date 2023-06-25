After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 44 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in five games this year (7.4%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 68 games (44.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .278 AVG .196 .351 OBP .280 .459 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 21/14 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

