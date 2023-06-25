Randal Grichuk -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)



Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .293 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Grichuk has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 29.5% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this season (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.333 AVG .256
.393 OBP .323
.481 SLG .384
11 XBH 7
0 HR 2
5 RBI 11
20/6 K/BB 19/8
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
