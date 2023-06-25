Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 25 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .293 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 32 of 44 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8%.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.256
|.393
|OBP
|.323
|.481
|SLG
|.384
|11
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|20/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (4-1 with a 5.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
