Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (42-36) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (30-49) at 3:10 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (4-1) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-7) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-9.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (39.1%) in those games.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 16-37 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule