Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 68 games (44.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.278
|AVG
|.196
|.351
|OBP
|.280
|.459
|SLG
|.304
|16
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|21/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
