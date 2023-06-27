The Seattle Storm (4-9) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.4 points per game) going up against Napheesa Collier (fourth in league, 20.9) and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota records 8.3 fewer points per game (75.7) than Seattle allows (84).

Minnesota is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Lynx have a 1-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 46.2% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 29% from three-point range, 9.1% lower than the 38.1% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Lynx have a 0-2 record when the team makes more than 38.1% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 2.7 more rebounds per game.

