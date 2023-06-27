Rockies vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Connor Seabold takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field against David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
The favored Dodgers have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +230. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -135 odds). The over/under for the game is listed at 11.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-275
|+230
|11.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|-135
|+110
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have come up short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (40%) in those games.
- Colorado has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 79 chances this season.
- The Rockies are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|18-20
|13-29
|15-17
|16-32
|18-34
|13-15
