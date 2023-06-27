On Tuesday, June 27 at 8:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) visit the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at Coors Field. Clayton Kershaw will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Connor Seabold will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Rockies are listed as +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-275). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 37 out of the 64 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter and won each of them.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 4-5 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

