The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) will look to Will Smith, on a two-game homer streak, against the Colorado Rockies (31-49) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Coors Field.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-3) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday, June 17 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Seabold has registered two quality starts this year.

Seabold is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Connor Seabold vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 619 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 409 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and are second in all of MLB with 124 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Seabold has thrown three innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out four.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (9-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.72, a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.097.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.72), 17th in WHIP (1.097), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

