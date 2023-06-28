C.J. Cron -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .223 with nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Cron has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.2% of those games.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .226 AVG .221 .269 OBP .274 .403 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 4 10 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings