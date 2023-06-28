Harold Castro -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .274 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 33 of 51 games this year (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.299 AVG .250
.295 OBP .291
.351 SLG .338
4 XBH 5
0 HR 1
11 RBI 8
19/0 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
