How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the Chicago Sky as one of two matchups, is not one to miss.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky host the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Wednesday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 5-9
- LAS Record: 7-7
- CHI Stats: 77.3 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LAS Stats: 79.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CHI Odds to Win: -116
- LAS Odds to Win: -106
- Total: 157.5 points
The Washington Mystics play the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Mystics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 8-5
- ATL Record: 5-7
- WAS Stats: 77.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 73.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- ATL Stats: 84.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 88.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- WAS Odds to Win: -219
- ATL Odds to Win: +176
- Total: 163 points
