Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 67.1% of his games this year (47 of 70), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.328
|AVG
|.244
|.370
|OBP
|.314
|.574
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|15
|23/10
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Sheehan (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
