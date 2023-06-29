Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .231.

Profar has gotten a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (10.0%).

He has scored in 31 of 70 games (44.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .266 AVG .196 .350 OBP .280 .439 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 16 RBI 12 22/17 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings