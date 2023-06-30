The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Freddy Peralta and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 18th in MLB play with 87 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .226 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (324 total).

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 73 home runs.

Fueled by 229 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 334 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Peralta is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Peralta is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bido (0-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bido will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller

