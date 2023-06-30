On Friday, Elias Diaz (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with ) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .287.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 51st in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 71 games this season (67.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (29.6%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), with more than one RBI 13 times (18.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .331 AVG .244 .370 OBP .314 .573 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 24/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings