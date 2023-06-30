Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .272 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (15.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.293
|AVG
|.250
|.289
|OBP
|.291
|.341
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|20/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
