Randal Grichuk -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .294 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (14 of 48), with two or more RBI four times (8.3%).

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .330 AVG .256 .388 OBP .323 .468 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 24/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings