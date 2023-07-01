Devon Toews 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews is currently +8000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devon Toews' Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)
Think Devon Toews will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Devon Toews 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|24:17
|777:19
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.4
|12
|Points
|0.5
|16
|Hits
|0.7
|22
|Takeaways
|0.7
|21
|Giveaways
|0.6
|20
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Devon Toews' Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.