Drue Tranquill is set to hit the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Drue Tranquill Injury Status

Tranquill is currently listed as active.

Drue Tranquill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Drue Tranquill 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

