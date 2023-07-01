Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .271 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Castro has driven home a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 16 times this year (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .291 AVG .250 .287 OBP .291 .337 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 8 20/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

