Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Tigers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 20 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 72 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .284 AVG .196 .361 OBP .280 .446 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 18 RBI 12 23/17 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings