The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .258.
  • In 64.7% of his 51 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.247 AVG .268
.336 OBP .343
.381 SLG .351
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
10 RBI 7
15/11 K/BB 23/10
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd (5-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 32-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.