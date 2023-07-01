Nebraska 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, six, is rather low.
Nebraska Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-130
|+110
|56.5%
Cornhuskers' 2022 Performance
- Nebraska averaged 344.2 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in FBS), and it allowed 414.4 yards per game (100th) on the other side of the ball.
- Nebraska averaged 220.8 passing yards per game offensively last year (80th in FBS), and it surrendered 225.3 passing yards per game (69th) on defense.
- Last season Nebraska won only two games at home and twice on the road.
- As underdogs the Huskers picked up only one win (1-6). When favored they went 3-2.
Nebraska's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Casey Thompson
|QB
|2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT
-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG
|Anthony Grant
|RB
|915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Marcus Washington
|WR
|31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG
|Garrett Nelson
|LB
|56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Luke Reimer
|LB
|75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Cornhuskers' Strength of Schedule
- The Cornhuskers will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (69).
- Based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62), Nebraska has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Nebraska's schedule will include seven games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and four games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.
Nebraska 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Minnesota
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Colorado
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Northern Illinois
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Louisiana Tech
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Michigan
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Illinois
|October 6
|-
|-
|8
|Northwestern
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Purdue
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Michigan State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Maryland
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Wisconsin
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Iowa
|November 24
|-
|-
