The Nebraska Cornhuskers' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, six, is rather low.

Nebraska Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -130 +110 56.5%

Cornhuskers' 2022 Performance

Nebraska averaged 344.2 yards per game on offense last season (102nd in FBS), and it allowed 414.4 yards per game (100th) on the other side of the ball.

Nebraska averaged 220.8 passing yards per game offensively last year (80th in FBS), and it surrendered 225.3 passing yards per game (69th) on defense.

Last season Nebraska won only two games at home and twice on the road.

As underdogs the Huskers picked up only one win (1-6). When favored they went 3-2.

Nebraska's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Casey Thompson QB 2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT

-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG Trey Palmer WR 71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG Anthony Grant RB 915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC Marcus Washington WR 31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG Garrett Nelson LB 56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Luke Reimer LB 75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Isaac Gifford DB 62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Marques Buford Jr. DB 52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Cornhuskers' Strength of Schedule

The Cornhuskers will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (69).

Based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62), Nebraska has the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Nebraska's schedule will include seven games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and four games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.

Nebraska 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Minnesota August 31 - - 2 @ Colorado September 9 - - 3 Northern Illinois September 16 - - 4 Louisiana Tech September 23 - - 5 Michigan September 30 - - 6 @ Illinois October 6 - - 8 Northwestern October 21 - - 9 Purdue October 28 - - 10 @ Michigan State November 4 - - 11 Maryland November 11 - - 12 @ Wisconsin November 18 - - 13 Iowa November 24 - -

