At +10000, Nick Bolton is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the league.

Nick Bolton 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Nick Bolton Insights

As a playmaker on defense, Bolton amassed 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Offensively, the Chiefs were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 297.8 passing yards per game. They ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City ranked 20th in run offense (115.9 rushing yards per game) and eighth in run defense (107.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

