Panama has the worst odds to win Group F at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +25000. Its first game is on July 24 versus Brazil.

Panama: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 3 Odds to Win Group F +25000 29 4

Panama: Last World Cup Performance

Panama was not among the 24 squads at the previous World Cup in 2019.

Panama: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Brazil July 24 7:00 AM ET - - Jamaica July 29 8:30 AM ET - - France August 2 6:00 AM ET - -

Panama Roster

Name Age Number Club Nicole De Obaldia 23 21 Herediano (Costa Rica) Hilary Jaen 20 2 University of South Alabama (United States) Carina Baltrip-Reyes 25 23 CS Maritimo Madeira (Portugal) Katherine Castillo 27 4 Tauro FC (Panama) Wendy Natis 20 3 America de Cali (Colombia) Rebeca Espinosa 31 16 Sporting SM (Panama) Yomira Pinzon 26 5 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Yenith Bailey 22 12 Tauro FC (Panama) Farissa Cordoba 34 22 - Sasha Fabrega 32 1 CA Independiente de La Chorrera (Panama) Carmen Montenegro 2022 14 Sporting SM (Panama) Riley Tanner 23 13 Washington Spirit (United States) Marta Cox 25 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Karla Riley 25 9 Cruz Azul (Mexico) Erika Hernandez 24 18 CD Plaza Amador (Panama) Lineth Cedeno 22 19 Sporting SM (Panama) Aldrith Quintero 21 20 Alhama CF Femenino (Spain) Laurie Batista 27 17 Tauro FC (Panama) Schiandra Gonzalez 28 8 Tauro FC (Panama) Rosario Vargas 20 15 Rayo Vallecano (Spain) Emily Cedeno 19 7 Tauro FC (Panama) Natalia Mills 30 11 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Deysire Salazar 19 6 Tauro FC (Panama)

