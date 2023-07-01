Patrick Mahomes II is +650 to win the MVP award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are second-best in the NFL. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are plenty of options. Check out his complete list of odds later in this article.

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +650 2nd Bet $100 to win $650 Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Patrick Mahomes II Insights

Mahomes completed 67.1% of his passes, throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 TDs, last year.

Mahomes also helped on the ground, accumulating four touchdowns and 21.1 rushing yards per game.

The Chiefs ran 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% running plays last year. They were first in the NFL in scoring.

On offense, Kansas City was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 297.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

