With +3000 odds to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Rashee Rice is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (11th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Rashee Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rashee Rice 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Rashee Rice Insights

The Chiefs ran 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% running plays last year. They were first in the league in scoring.

Offensively, Kansas City was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 297.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.