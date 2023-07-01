Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 73 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.

Colorado is 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (369 total).

The Rockies are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Rockies strike out 9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.

Colorado's 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.563).

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers L 14-3 Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers W 8-5 Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Anthony DeSclafani 7/8/2023 Giants - Away Connor Seabold -

