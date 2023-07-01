How to Watch the Rockies vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 73 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.
- Colorado is 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (369 total).
- The Rockies are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Rockies strike out 9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Colorado has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- Colorado's 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies have the second-highest WHIP in MLB (1.563).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 14-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-5
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
|7/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|-
