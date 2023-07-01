On Saturday, July 1, Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (33-51) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (35-46) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -110. The contest's total has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - COL vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have won three of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

Colorado has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have won in 27, or 39.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 27 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

