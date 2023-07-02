The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .285 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 59th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 73 games this year (67.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (28.8%).

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .326 AVG .244 .364 OBP .314 .558 SLG .354 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 25/10 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings