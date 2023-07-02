The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .268.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with multiple hits eight times (14.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (27.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (29.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .284 AVG .250 .281 OBP .291 .330 SLG .338 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 8 21/0 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings