Ryan McMahon and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers meet at Coors Field on Sunday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Connor Seabold Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Seabold Stats

The Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Seabold Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 5.0 5 4 4 3 1 at Braves Jun. 17 3.0 9 9 9 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 6.0 2 2 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 5.1 3 1 1 5 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .264/.348/.472 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .285/.339/.457 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .224/.305/.388 so far this year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has collected 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.333/.381 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 at Rockies Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

